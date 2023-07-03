Love Island’s Zara Holland ties the knot in romantic Greek ceremony

Wedding bells have been ringing!

Congratulations are in order for Zara Holland as she has tied the knot in Greece.

The former Love Island star, who appeared in the villa during the second series in 2016, has announced she tied the knot to her partner Elliot Love last week.

Sharing photos from their beautiful outdoor ceremony to her 255K Instagram followers earlier today, Zara looked stunning on her big day.

Credit: Zara Holland Instagram

The former Miss Great Britain wore an off-the-shoulder white gown with lace and flower detailing.

Zara’s pretty white rose bouquet matched her dress and dramatic train effortlessly as she admitted, “My flowers & tables was everything I imagined & more!”.

With her blonde locks down and curled, the bride had a gorgeous long veil to pair with her dress.

Zara’s husband looked dapper in a white suit as the couple kissed in front of a flower arch set up near the Greek seaside.

Credit: Anna Fowler Photography via Zara Holland Instagram

Holland simply captioned the post, “28.06.23. Mr & Mrs Love”.

Many fans and pals of the former reality TV star headed to the comments to congratulate her on tying the knot and compliment her gown.

One fan wrote, “Ah you look beautiful, congratulations”.

“Oh my GOD perfection! Hope you had the best day”, penned a second fan.

A third added, “Congratulations lovely. Stunning photo. Hope you had the best day ever”.

Credit: Zara Holland Instagram

Zara’s mum, Cheryl, also commented on the gorgeous photo to say, “I’m the proudest Mummy In the world congratulations to my daughter & son in law the best day ever love you both do much”.

The newlywed’s bridesmaids looked beautiful in matching sparkly dusty pink gowns.

Zara celebrated her lavish hen party in Ibiza in May surrounded by her nearest and dearest.

We wish Zara and Elliot all the best as they embark on this exciting new chapter in their life.