Love Island’s Yasmin announces devastating loss with sad tribute

One Love Island star has announced that she has experienced a devastating loss.

Yasmin Pettet recently shot to fame on this summer’s series of the hit ITV show, and finished the final in third place with her partner, Jamie Rhodes.

Throughout the series, viewers became aware of Yasmin’s love of cats, especially her beloved cat Miaow Miaow.

Now, following her return home to the UK earlier this week, Yasmin has shared the sad news that Miaow Miaow has passed away.

Last night, the 24-year-old took to her Instagram stories to post a statement on her loss.

“As I've spoken about her on the show I'm sure a lot of you will know I have a cat called Miaow Miaow who's been by my side for 11 years now,” Yasmin began.

“When I was filming Love Island I had a bad gut feeling something was off and when my mum and sister came into the villa I asked them and still felt like something was off,” the reality star recalled.

“Rightfully they didn't tell me because I was still in the villa but after the final I called my sister and she told me that Miaow Miaow had cancer and died whilst I was away filming Love Island,” she announced.

“I'm trying to be as active as I can be on socials but am taking time for myself to process this heartbreak. RIP to my beautiful baby girl, you were so loved and will always be in my soul,” Yasmin concluded.

Yasmin returned home to the UK yesterday (August 6) with Jamie and their fellow finalists – Angel Swift and Ty Isherwood, Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley, and winners Toni Laites and Cach Mercer.

Writing on Instagram after the Love Island final, Yasmin gushed: “Just wanted to say a HUGE thank you for all the support from everyone. My Love Island journey has been crazy to say the least but I really wouldn’t have been able to do it without my Jamie, Toni and Shakira.”

Yasmin added: “I feel so grateful and blessed and can’t wait to see what the future holds."