Love Island’s Whitney admits the real reason behind split from Lochan

Whitney Adebayo has revealed the real reason why her relationship with Lochan Nowacki came to an end.

Last month, fans of the former Love Island finalists were shocked when they jointly announced their split. Whitney and Lochan had been in a relationship since the summer of 2023, when they first met on the hit ITV show and finished the series in second place.

Now, a few weeks on from her breakup, Whitney has confirmed that Lochan was the one who ended their relationship, and revealed his reason behind it.

Speaking on her What’s It Giving? podcast with her friend Josh, the 27-year-old looked back on the day that Lochan broke up with her.

“When he came over and chose his f***ing self, he was like, ‘I’ve seen how much you’ve changed, and you’re becoming like the woman that we always spoke about you becoming. And I’m just not willing to do that,’” Whitney recalled.

“I was bamboozled. I was like, ‘This is the person that you told me you wanted?’ Before all you lot say, ‘You would change for a man’, I’m talking about in terms of how I speak to him, and narrowing down on the aesthetic,” she explained, before noting that she “definitely calmed down” during their relationship.

“At the beginning of my relationship, I was very hot-headed. Then, with time, I kind of understood the power of… not silence, but less is more,” she detailed.

“I took it on board. I was making great changes, and before you lot say, ‘Oh, you changed for him.’ No, but if you want a relationship that doesn’t change you for the better, then what are you doing?” she argued.

“I’ll never knock him for that, because he actually did calm me down and help me tame my emotions, and even if I did get emotional, it was like, ‘Okay, how do I deliver this correctly?’ He taught me silence,” Whitney concluded.

Whitney and Lochan jointly announced their split on April 18, writing on Instagram that they were thankful for their fanbase’s “love and support”.