Love Island’s Uma Jammeh opens up about her engagement to Wil

Uma Jammeh has opened up about her engagement to Wil Anderson!

Earlier this month, the former Love Island stars announced that they had gotten engaged. Uma and Wil initially started dating during last summer’s series of Love Island, and they recently celebrated their first anniversary.

Their time on the reality show was cut short last year, when Wil was eliminated from the series. Viewers were then shocked when Uma immediately decided to leave the villa with him.

Now, following their romantic proposal in Marbella, Spain, Uma has spoken out for the first time about her upcoming wedding.

Last night, the 24-year-old appeared on Love Island chat show Aftersun, during which she was quizzed by host Maya Jama about her engagement.

“I’m engaged! I’m so happy, and it’s so special. Honestly, it is so special. I could not have imagined a year ago me here, that I’d be saying I’m getting married,” Uma gushed.

Maya later recalled the controversy surrounding the couple’s sudden Love Island exit: “And the way it all went down, I mean, I was there first hand. You wanted to leave with him, people were shocked, and now look. Fiancé!”

Uma was then asked if she will be inviting any of her fellow Islanders to her upcoming nuptials.

“Oh, absolutely! Yeah, of course,” the reality star confirmed.

When quizzed about whether her guestlist will be “select”, Uma replied: “Select. We won’t be shady though, but select. Just the close ones.”

On July 14, Uma and Wil surprised their fanbase with the news that they are set to tie the knot.

Credit: Uma Jammeh / Instagram

At the time, Uma took to Instagram to post several snaps of herself showing off her pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.

“We’ve been sitting on a bad boy piece of information,” the bride-to-be penned in her caption, along with an engagement ring emoji.

On his Instagram stories, Wil also shared a photo of him and Uma’s hands clinking glasses of champagne, as he wrote: “Cheers to that”.