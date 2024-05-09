Love Island’s Tommy Fury announces huge career change

Tommy Fury is making a big career move.

The former Love Island star, who was crowned runner-up on the reality show in 2019 alongside his now-fiancée Molly Mae, has taken a big step in his career.

The boxer has decided to make his acting debut in a film titled The Debt Inherited.

Tommy shared his excitement over the role on social media, revealing he ‘cannot wait to start shooting’ the movie.

The 25-year-old announced the news of his acting debut to his 5.4M Instagram followers.

He wrote, “THE DEBT INHERITED. PEOPLE DIE. DEBTS DON’T. So excited to announce I’ll be making my acting debut in – THE DEBT INHERITED”.

“Great cast, cannot wait to start shooting”, he continued, before adding, “Massive thanks to @dannysawaf and @oceanastudios looking forward to working with you all”.

Many fans of the former reality star flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Tommy.

One fan wrote, “Tommy this awesome! I can't wait to see it. Congrats!!!”.

“The start of something big”, penned another commenter, while a third added, “Go on Tommy lad”.

Variety also announced the news exclusively, explaining that The Debt Inherited has been written by Niki Sheldrake and directed by Danny Sawaf, who is making his directing debut.

The upcoming movie has been described as a “black comedy crime film” and according to the synopsis, “follows the story of Colin and Stanley, two good-for-nothing brothers who are faced with the repayment of their dead father’s debt to a notorious loan shark named Maggie”.

“Soon enough, they unwittingly become involved in a criminal underworld and entangled in a web of blackmail and deceit with a host of insalubrious characters”.

It was confirmed that the roles of Colin and Stanley are yet to be cast, but Tommy will play a character named Johnny, “a no-nonsense henchman to Maggie”.

Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson will also star in the movie as Terry, while Greet Street star Leo Gregoy will take on the role of Dirk.

In a statement, director Sawad said, “The script is operatic and the tone is a not-so-subtle cluster of neuroticism, dismay and quintessential British dark humour”.

“It has universal themes of survival engulfed in a lurking Kafka-esque feeling of high-stakes and hysterical satire with events unfolding in unimaginable ways. People die, debts don’t – and I can’t wait to bring this story to life”.