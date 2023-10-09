SHEmazing!
Love Island’s Teddy Soares details new girlfriend after Faye split

by

Teddy Soares has opened up about his new relationship!

Last week, the former Love Island finalist confirmed that he is dating someone new, seven months after his split from Faye Winter.

Teddy and Faye first met on Love Island during the summer of 2021. The pair concluded the series in third place, and even chose to move in together after leaving the villa. Sadly, in February of this year, the stars confirmed that their romance had come to an end.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Teddy Soares (@teddy_soares)

Now, Teddy has chosen to speak out about his new girlfriend, and reflected on his time on Love Island.

Speaking to the Mirror last night on the Pride Of Britain Awards red carpet, the 28-year-old was asked about finding love in the Love Island villa, to which he quickly joked: "Failed in that department, sadly!" 

The Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins star then went on to share some subtle details about his new relationship.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Teddy Soares (@teddy_soares)

"Yeah, there's definitely romance in the air, let's put it that way. Sorry, I'm smiling just thinking about them. That's my default thought – I'll be thinking about the person I'm seeing right now. Overall, there is romance in the air. It is still early days so I don't want to talk too much about it,” Teddy teased.

The reality star’s comments about his blossoming romance come just a few days after he announced he was seeing someone new.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Teddy Soares (@teddy_soares)

Speaking to The Sun at the time, he gushed: “I am loved-up at the moment. Well, maybe I shouldn’t say ‘loved-up’, but I am seeing someone and really happy.”

After insisting that he is “not going to say who it is” for the moment, Teddy went on to reveal that he is enjoying getting to know the new woman in his life.

“I think at this stage we are just finding out about each other and becoming best friends which is really nice,” he exclaimed.

