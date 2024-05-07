Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri recalls the moment she met partner Andrew

Tasha Ghouri has opened up about how her boyfriend Andrew Le Page supports her with her disability.

The couple first met in the summer of 2022, when they both appeared on the eighth series of Love Island. After finishing the show in fourth place, Tasha and Andrew are now living together and have adopted a dog named Luna.

In honour of Deaf Awareness Week, Tasha has been reflecting on how Andrew has helped her with her deafness.

Writing in a feature for the Radio Times, the 25-year-old recalled why she initially decided to go on Love Island.

“I had to do it for five-year-old Tasha, and I also wanted to do it for my community. Growing up, there was no one like me on TV. There were no role models or people to aspire to be. And I wanted to change that,” she explained.

Tasha then went on to note the moment that she first bonded with Andrew over her disability.

“I told my cast mates all about my deafness and my [cochlear] implant and they were so supportive. But no one more than Andrew. Dating as a deaf girl with an implant can come with challenges, and I felt that boys would always avoid the elephant in the room, and try to skirt around the fact that I was deaf and that I had an implant,” she detailed.

“But Andrew was different. He asked questions, he wanted to learn, he wanted to educate himself, and for me, from that moment I knew he was the one,” she gushed.

The reality star then went on to reveal how her boyfriend continues to support her.

“Andrew has always supported me. In fact, he has been one of my biggest cheerleaders. He even got a tattoo with the hand sign for 'I love you', which is holding an implant. He walked in one day and surprised me with it and I was totally blown away,” Tasha penned, adding that it “isn’t always easy living with someone who is deaf.”