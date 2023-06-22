Love Island’s Tasha & Andrew take huge step in their relationship

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page have taken a huge leap forward in their relationship!

The couple found love together on last year’s summer season of Love Island, and finished the series in fourth place.

Now, one year after meeting each other in the Mallorcan villa, Tasha and Andrew have shared that they have welcomed a new addition into their relationship!

Taking to Instagram earlier today, Andrew confirmed that they have adopted an adorable dog named Luna.

Credit: Andrew Le Page Instagram

The little pup arrived to her new home today, and Andrew delighted his 831K followers by filming the moment that Luna’s transport arrived.

“So, Luna is in here. Let’s get her!” the 28-year-old exclaimed as he approached the dog adoption van.

A few moments later, Andrew finally posted a heartwarming snap of himself cuddling Luna, who was sporting a pink harness.

Credit: Andrew Le Page Instagram

“Luna has arrived,” the estate agent penned sweetly in his caption.

Tasha also posted the same image of Andrew onto her own Instagram account, with the message: “Welcome home Luna”.

On his Instagram stories, Andrew concluded his coverage of Luna’s arrival by uploading a sweet photo of Tasha smiling while holding the adopted pup.

The update comes after Tasha confirmed in a Q&A yesterday that their first dog together would be settling in shortly.

Credit: Andrew Le Page Instagram

“She’ll be with us in the morning, she’s going to be very overwhelmed but we’ll give her time to settle in,” the 24-year-old dancer replied at the time, after a fan queried when Luna would be arriving.

In her Q&A, Tasha also announced that the couple will soon be looking for a house together, with the hopes of moving next year. The reality stars have lived together since leaving the villa in August, and officially moved into their current apartment one month later.