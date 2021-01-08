Love Island’s Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman have exciting news

Famed Love Island couple, Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman, who participated in 2020’s Winter series of the reality dating show, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a very big announcement.

The pair have added the most adorable new addition to their household, as they showed off their perfect little puppy, a cockapoo sweetly named Nala.

Both Luke and Siannise posted photos and clips to their Instagram accounts, introducing their new fur-baby to the world.

“The secret is out, we have got our baby Nala,” Siannise said on her Instagram Stories, adding, “She is honestly the best thing ever. She’s so cute, she’s so cuddly, she’s so lovely.”

Apparently puppy life isn’t all it’s cracked up to be though, as the 26-year-old noted that her new puppy is actually quite naughty. “But, she’s a little bit naughty now as well. I think she’s after getting too comfortable around here.”

“She’s so lush. She’s kept us up for like the past three nights, we’ve barely had any sleep, but she is so worth it.”

The Love Island couple, clearly besotted with their new family member, have even created a brand new Instagram account for her. Fans of the pair can now follow @ournalagirl for sweet puppy love updates and shenanigans.