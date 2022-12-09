Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips opens up about wedding plans

Former Love Island star Shaughna Phillips, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Billy, has opened up about her future wedding plans.

Shaughna has revealed that she has new views on money since buying a house and shared her plans for a small wedding.

The parents-to-be aren't engaged yet, but Shuaghna told OK! “I've shown Billy a few rings and said, 'Pick one,' just so I know he's on the right track for when he decides to propose”.

“But I think as you get older and you start having life experiences, like a mortgage or children, you do realise marriage isn't a necessity”.

“I don't need to be married to feel like I'm in a stable relationship. When I was younger, I always thought, 'Oh, I definitely want to get married before kids’, But as you get older, you just realise it's not that important”.

The 28-year-old went on to talk about how buying a house has changed her views on money. “Also, getting a house gives a different sense of value for money. I take my hat off to people who spend thousands of pounds on a wedding”.

“Even if I do have a wedding, it is going to be small- it'll be in the council!”, she joked.

“I definitely want more children in the future. I remember being an only child until I was about seven- all my cousins had siblings and I used to beg my mum for a younger brother or sister. So I definitely see it happening”.

The reality TV star continued, “Once this house of ours is done, we'll have the space for it too. We won't outgrow that house anytime soon”.

“I was like my brother's second mum and I loved it – thrived off it. I feel like my mum definitely had some help with me. So I'd like that for my firstborn too”.

The Love Islander announced she was expecting her first child back in October by sharing a sweet collection of clips from her positive pregnancy test to telling loved ones she’s pregnant.