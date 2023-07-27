Love Island’s Scott addresses if he wants to rekindle with Catherine

Scott van-der-Sluis has finally addressed THOSE rekindling rumours!

Last night, Love Island viewers were saddened to see the Welsh footballer go as he was dumped from the villa alongside his ex Abi.

At one point earlier in the season, Scott was the bookies’ favourite to win the show, after he found a heartwarming romance with Dubliner Catherine Agbaje. However, Scott’s heart was soon broken when Catherine returned from Casa Amor with bombshell Elom.

Now that Scott will soon be rejoining Catherine in the outside world, fans have been asking themselves – could the pair rekindle their romance?

In his post-exit interview from the hit ITV dating series, Scott has finally addressed the burning question.

The 22-year-old was initially asked about his time with Catherine on the show.

“I didn’t think I told Catherine enough before Casa Amor about how I was feeling. At the same time I stayed loyal when I had the opportunity to go elsewhere,” he recalled.

"It wasn’t as if I went into Casa Amor and no-one liked me – I spoke to Gabby a bit but chose to stay loyal to Catherine. She didn’t do the same thing but hopefully it works out for her,” he added.

Then, Scott chose to address if there is a possibility of rekindling his spark with Catherine.

“Once the situation is put to bed for me, it’s done and there is no going back," he admitted.

Scott’s response comes just a few weeks after Catherine broke her silence amid speculation that her romance with Elom is over.

On the On Demand Entertainment podcast, the 23-year-old was asked if she could see potential with Scott once he leaves the villa.

After a sigh, Catherine replied with a smile: “What I’ll say is, never say never. I can’t predict the future, Scott can’t, the public can’t.”

“Scott and I are in a good place, I definitely will be seeing him after the show – we got close. I don’t know what will happen,” she concluded.