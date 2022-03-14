Love Island’s Sam Bird elopes in Gibraltar with Kailah Casillas

It would seem huge congratulations are in order for former Love Island star Sam Bird who has gotten married to his other half Kailah Casillas during a last-minute wedding in Gibraltar.

Sam and Kailah announced the special news on Sunday evening, as neither of them wanted a big wedding, they decided to elope instead.

“The new Mr & Mrs Bird,” Sam lovingly wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet video montage of their stunning impromptu wedding.

Meanwhile, The Challenge star Kailah announced the wonderful news on her own Instagram page, sharing a gorgeous wedding snap of herself and her new hubby.

“We eloped! I never dreamt of having a big wedding, so we decided to take a trip to Gibraltar and do it the most intimate way possible, just us. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, @samrobertbird,” she gushed in the caption.

Friends, family and fans soon flocked to the comment section to wish the happy couple congratulations, including several of Sam’s fellow Love Island stars.

Joe Garratt simply wrote, “congrats g,” meanwhile, mum-to-be Katie Salmon commented, “Congratulations! X,” with Gabby Allen leaving a stream of heart emojis.

Dominic Lever excitedly wrote, “Love this bro,” and Samira Mighty commented, “Congratulations!! Xx”.

In Sam and Kailah’s wedding vlog which they shared to YouTube, the couple are seen planning their big day two weeks in advance, bringing their followers along on the whole journey — from picking out a venue to getting their marriage license and jetting off to their destination wedding.

Kailah wore a beautiful floor-length slim fitted wedding gown, featuring a square neckline and chuncky shoulder straps. Meanwhile, her silky smooth black locks were styled in classy waves and brushed to one side.

Looking very dapper indeed, Sam wore a beige suit with a crisp white shirt and brown leather loafers.

Congratulations again to the happy couple on their wonderful wedding news!