Love Island’s Paige Turley finally breaks silence on Finn Tapp split

Paige Turley has finally confirmed her breakup with Finn Tapp.

The former Love Island stars first met during the show’s first winter series in January 2020. After falling for each other, the pair then went on to win the series.

In April of this year, rumours began to circulate that Paige and Finn were no longer living together and that they had decided to go their separate ways.

Both stars had chosen not to confront the speculation at the time, but Paige has now broken her silence.

The 25-year-old appeared on last night’s episode of Love Island: Aftersun, during which host Maya Jama had a brief chat with her.

In her interview, Paige decided to confirm that she and Finn have separated, and went on to explain the reason why.

“We're still really good friends. I think we drifted apart,” the singer admitted.

Paige also included the Covid pandemic as an additional reason behind the split. “We did lockdown together and any and every struggle we could have faced we were faced with,” she stated.

Presenter Maya then went on to ask the former contestant if she is looking for love again, to which Paige replied: “No, no, not for a while.”

Paige’s former co-star Shaughna Phillips, who appeared alongside her in the Aftersun episode, joked that Paige could be “the new bombshell” heading into the Spanish villa.

“No I'm not but if he [Finn] goes in there he will be in trouble, we're not having an Adam Collard bombshell again,” she teased in response, referring to the former Love Island star who appeared in both the 2018 and 2022 summer seasons.

Following their Love Island win in February 2020, Paige and Finn only enjoyed a few weeks of normality before they were plunged into a Covid lockdown. The couple spent their time in Paige's home county of West Lothian in Scotland, before they took the chance to move to an apartment in Manchester.

Finn has yet to comment on his breakup with Paige.