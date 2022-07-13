Love Island’s Olivia Bowen shares how she juggles returning to work with newborn

Love Island runner-up Olivia Bowen welcomed her son Abel Jacob into the world on June 10 and has now returned to work just over a month after giving birth to him.

Olivia took to Instagram to share the realities of going back to work postpartum and shows how she juggles bringing her little one along with her for her first day back to the grind.

Bowen shared a short clip of her breastfeeding AJ while out and about on a photoshoot in London to her 3M followers.

The 28-year-old captioned the post, “Back & I’m better. Back to work today on a fabulous shoot around London with an incredible brand & my baby AJ in tow. I am so tired now, like I said on my stories I was so nervous but wanted to do this for me & to kick anxieties ass!”.

“I feel SO accomplished; doing what I love, being unapologetically me AND being Mum at the same time”.

She closed off with a message for fellow mums, “Don’t lose yourself Mamas, you deserve to be YOU too. Couldn’t do it without my team @ab_bowen @charhilditch @annalingis”.

Fans of the reality TV star headed to the comments to tell Olivia how great she’s doing as a new mum. One wrote, “So natural, you look incredible and doing an amazing job go girl xxx”.

A second fan penned, “Motherhood looks fantastic on you”, while another added, “So beautiful inside and you and your going to raise an amazing son with your love, y’all are a beautiful family”.

Olivia has been very open about the highs and lows of being a mum from the beginning of her pregnancy all the way through to now, just over four weeks since giving birth to AJ.

She’s spoken about everything from feeling overwhelmed since welcoming her son into the world to explaining why she’s keeping his face off social media.