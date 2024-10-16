Love Island’s Olivia Bowen gives update after undergoing surgery

Olivia Bowen has spoken out after giving her fans a major health update.

Last night, the former Love Island star announced that she recently underwent “minor surgery”.

Now, Olivia – who shares her two-year-old son Abel with her husband Alex Bowen – has taken the opportunity to share a small update with her followers.

Earlier today, the 30-year-old took to her Instagram stories to post a snap of herself lying in bed.

Alongside the image, the reality star penned a message, detailing how she has been spending her time so far as she recovers in bed.

“I can't deal with sitting here, I'm so bored already,” Olivia teased to her 3M followers.

“I've just made three clothes orders on Zara Anthropologie & asos. Ffs, talk about retail therapy,” she added jokingly.

The mum-of-one recently made the surprising announcement that she would be taking some time away from the public eye, as she continues to recover from surgery.

Credit: Olivia Bowen / Instagram

“I may be a wee quiet on my socials over the next week or so. I had minor surgery (not cosmetic) I'm absolutely fine so please don't worry about me,” Olivia penned at the time, alongside an image of herself in hospital.

“I know what you guys are like, you're so kind it's no drama but I'm just not ready to talk about it. Xxxx,” she added, choosing not to disclose the nature of her operation.

Olivia’s health update comes as she previously opened up about her worries about expanding her family.

In an interview with OK! in January, the TV star noted that she would like to have a second child with Alex, but that she has concerns about how it would affect her anxiety.

“When you’ve had a child, you don’t know if it’s going to make it better or worse. At first, it made it better, then it made it worse. It’s a bit of a whirlwind,” she explained.

“Has it made me think seriously about having another child? I mean, I think I would struggle again,” she added.