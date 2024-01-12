Love Island’s Olivia Attwood gets candid about cosmetic work

Olivia Attwood has been reflecting on her journey with cosmetic procedures.

The former Love Island finalist, who appeared on the show in 2017, has previously been honest about receiving plastic surgery.

At just 20-years-old, Olivia chose to get her first breast augmentation, and has since gone on to receive veneers, lip filler, and Botox.

Now, in her new documentary, titled The Price of Perfection, the reality star has been opening up about her current thoughts on the matter.

In one part of the film, Olivia and her husband Bradley Dack are showcased having a candid conversation about cosmetic surgery. In the scene, the couple – who tied the knot in June – discuss Bradley previously suggesting that Olivia shouldn’t have more procedures.

“I don’t think you need to do it,” Bradley reiterates, before Olivia goes on to ask him: “Do you think you would have looked twice at me when we met before Love Island? If I had a flat chest, gaps in my teeth, hair [short]?”

“No,” Bradley responds honestly.

Later, Olivia then goes on to address her husband’s answer, and admits that she appreciated his honesty.

“I got a big kick out of him being that honest. Even though Brad has been a footballer for many years, and he's done my show, he's not PR trained so he is quite off the cuff sometimes… I thought it was cool,” the 32-year-old confesses.

“He's not saying that he would never have loved me, but what turned his head the first night we met was the way I looked. Some of that is what I was born with and some of it, the blonde hair and my lips, is stuff I wasn't born with,” Olivia continues, adding: “It's interesting that Brad was truthful about that.”

Olivia further notes that her husband’s comments are harmless, concluding: “We are very secure. He knows me, I am very secure in our relationship. We talk honestly.”

Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection launches on ITVX on January 18.