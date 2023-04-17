Love Island’s Montana Brown shares new snaps of beach engagement

Montana Brown has treated her fans to new photos of her stunning beach engagement.

The former Love Island star revealed her boyfriend Mark O’Connor popped the big question while they were enjoying their babymoon in Bermuda.

Now, Montana has posted gorgeous photos from the romantic event to her 1.2M Instagram followers and revealed how excited she is for this next chapter in their lives.

The 27-year-old shared black and white snaps of Mark down on one knee as he gave Montana her engagement ring, sharing a smooch with her husband-to-be and of Mark standing on the beach where he asked Montana to marry him as he held a bouquet of flowers.

The former reality TV star captioned the sweet post, “Love of my life, can’t wait to marry my best friend”.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to congratulate the pair on their wonderful news.

Former The Only Way is Essex star Kate Ferdinand wrote, “Oh, amazing news, congratulations”.

“Congratulations. A great couple you 2”, penned Love Island’s previous contestant Chris Hughes.

Samira Mighty, who also appeared on Love Island, added, “I’m so happy omg . Beautiful couple !!”.

Montana is currently expecting her and Mark’s first child together. She announced the exciting news back in December by posting a sweet video showing the couple with a positive pregnancy test, at doctor’s appointments and at the beach where ‘Baby O’Connor’ was written in the sand.

In March, Montana announced that she and Mark were expecting a baby boy and explained, “We’re so beyond happy and feeling very blessed”, alongside a video of the happy couple popping a balloon that released blue confetti into the air.