Love Island’s Molly & Zach reveal they’d ‘love to have kids’

Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble have shared their thoughts on starting a family.

The couple, who came in fourth place in Love Island, have been thinking about their future together since leaving the villa.

The pair revealed they would both ‘love to have kids’ together as they opened up about their relationship being ‘for forever’.

In a new interview with OK!, they spoke about the prospect of future children with Molly admitting, “Ah babies… I am absolutely 100% into having them. If I could click my fingers and fast forward to that part of my life, I absolutely would”.

“That excites me so much. I look at my cousin with her little baby and think that stage of your life is so beautiful. I can’t wait to have kids in the future”.

Zach then shared his thoughts on starting a family when he revealed, “I’m scared because I understand that once it happens, then that will always be my priority, this kid is my life now”.

“As soon as they’re at an age where they know their first goal, my only energy is spent making this kid achieve”.

“But I look forward to that journey in life when it comes because I’m definitely a very family orientated person. I see how my mum was and the sacrifices she made, so I know the love you have for a child is just indescribable”.

The lovebirds also spoke about how there is ‘no pressure’ in their relationship from either party.

21-year-old Molly lovingly said, “The one thing that I fell in love with about you straight away is the fact there was no pressure. And I feel like we’re never going to stop that throughout life”.

“And I know I want this to be forever. I want this. You said that to me so many times in the villa, and I feel it. There’s no pressure on anything we do. I just know where I want things to go”.

Her 25-year-old boyfriend added, “This is everything I want. It’s weird to think that it’s all come about in a two-month span. I feel no pressure from you and no pressure from myself”.

“Like it’s just how things are meant to be and this is the best I’ve felt about anything. I’m very happy with how this is going. And I’m very happy with where I think it’s going to lead to”.