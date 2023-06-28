Love Island’s Molly teases ‘return’ to villa for Casa Amor launch

Speculation is growing that Molly Marsh might be going back into the villa!

The Love Island star was brutally dumped from the show last Friday night, as returning bombshell Kady McDermott stole Molly’s partner Zachariah Noble in a savage twist.

Ever since her shocking exit, Love Island viewers have been speculating that Molly could return to the villa for this year’s Casa Amor segment.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, the 21-year-old influencer told The Sun that she has plans to jet off to Ibiza to fulfill some work commitments.

“I’m really happy to be getting back to work,” Molly gushed amid her hectic schedule.

“I’m doing quite an exciting project, it’s an exciting shoot which I can’t say too much about. It’s just great to be doing stuff again and so quickly, I feel like the turnaround to doing work again has been so quick but that’s what I wanted,” she continued.

“I’m a workaholic. I’m very excited,” she added.

In her interview, Molly was also asked if she would consider returning to the show. “I mean if I was offered it I absolutely would. Just never say never," she teased.

Given Ibiza’s close proximity to the Love Island villa in Mallorca, many fans have been convinced in recent days that Molly will be making an appearance in Casa Amor.

“Molly into casa amor definitely she didn't deserve to be dumped like that,” one fan commented on Love Island’s Instagram page following the star’s departure.

“I reckon Molly could come back for Casa,” another viewer theorised.

As rumours mount up, it has been predicted that the infamous Casa Amor will return next week.

The separation of the boys and girls into Casa Amor usually begins four weeks into each series of the ITV show, meaning that this year, it is set to launch on Monday, July 3.

Which couples will survive Casa Amor, and which ones will crumble under the tests of the twelve new bombshells? We can’t wait to find out!

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.