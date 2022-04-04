Love Island’s Molly Smith jets into Dublin to launch Higher Education Skincare.

Love Island blonde bombshell Molly Smith jetted into Dublin to officially launch Higher Education Skincare with a scrumptious lunchtime event in Café en Seine. The country’s crème de la crème of beauty aficionados, media and top influencers were in attendance, and eagerly watching on, as the US-based skincare brand officially launched in Ireland.

Molly Smith

Molly Smith left the villa victorious in love with beau Callum Smith. The pair are still going strong 2 years after sauntering out of the palatial Cape Town abode, having met in Casa Amor during the much anticipated Winter Edition of the hit ITV show. Now having launched her own loungewear range, the sky’s the limit for the blonde beauty.

Hostess with the most Laura Fox was also on hand to lead the fun-filled afternoon, with a roaring Q&A with the Love Island star, as well as delving deeper into the nitty-gritty of Higher Education Skincare with distributors Grace Reed & Karen Dempsey.

Laura Fox

Making waves across the pond, US-based skincare brand Higher Education landed on Irish shores with a bang, here to educate the next generation on the importance of caring for our skin from an early age. Designed for Gen Z and Millennials, Higher Education Skincare’s founder, industry veteran and former esthetician Deb Nash noticed the market was lacking a high quality and clean brand to recommend to her young daughters when they were heading off to college.

Working alongside a leading dermatologist and cosmetic chemists, Deb formulated products specifically for the younger generation, created using the highest quality and sustainable ingredients that were clean, safe & healthy, with no animal testing, with the aim to care for healthy skin for the long term, and in 2018 launched Higher Education. Offering a full suite of products infused with ingredients that were not only safe but also which worked, like Hyaluronic Acid, Bentonite Clay and Fractionated Melanin to help create healthy skin, preserve its youth, and keep it glowing.

Now landing on the Emerald Isle, Higher Education Skincare is clean beauty at its best: free of harsh ingredients and chemicals, paraben-free, gluten-free, nut-free, cruelty-free, vegan, and sustainable, keeping your skin healthy and glowing through every season, and every moment in between. Their range of offerings are housed in bright, bold packaging, crafted from 100% previously recycled materials, playing a huge part in Higher Education’s sustainability initiative in their quest to become a fully eco-conscious beauty brand in the future.

With a product range spanning ‘Goal Digger’ Soothing Gel Crème, ‘Cram Session’ Blue Light Blocking Moisturiser, ‘Double Major’ Hyaluronic Acid Gel Moisturiser, ‘Easy A’ Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Pads, and ‘Make Out Ready’ Vegan Lip Balm with SPF 15, to name but a few, the brand caters to all skin types from Sensitive to Acne-Prone.

Unsure where to start on choosing the perfect regime? The Higher Education Skincare team have you covered with their über innovative Online Skin Analysis Tool! The brand’s team of experts have combined their decades of experience to create a unique online Skin Analysis tool to provide professional product recommendations at anytime, anywhere. Using a niche Q&A and photo analysing software, the Higher Education’s Skin Analysis Tool helps to determine which of the brand’s products are best suited to your personal needs, further cementing their mission to provide intelligent skincare to an intelligent generation.

The Higher Education Skincare range, (RRP from €9.95 – €48.95) is available in Ireland via www.trndbty.com and select Dunnes Stores nationwide, with the unique Online Skin Analysis Tool available via www.highereducationskincare.com.