Love Island’s Molly reveals her thoughts on Zach moving onto Kady

Molly Marsh has been opening up on her thoughts about Zachariah’s moves in the villa!

The recently dumped Love Island star has been reacting to her former partner Zach quickly moving onto returning bombshell Kady McDermott, just two days after Molly’s departure.

In last night’s episode, Love Island viewers were surprised to see Zach moving in for a kiss with Kady. However, the 27-year-old rejected his advances, noting that she “wasn’t feeling it”.

Now, after having watched the episode, Molly has shared her opinions on Zach’s actions.

Speaking on The Morning After podcast, the 21-year-old explained that it was “very difficult” to watch the show.

“I thought there was something very special there, and a feeling that maybe there still is, but to see him lean in for a kiss with someone two nights after me being gone…” Molly sighed, adding that Zach’s actions have given her “the ick”.

Molly was then asked if her feelings for Zach have disappeared. “It makes me wonder if what we had was as strong as I thought it was,” she confessed.

“I really thought there was something there where if he wanted to get to know [Kady], it might take a few days and see where it goes, but it’s gone a lot quicker. Like, have I really disappeared that quickly from your mind that you can kiss someone else?” she continued.

Molly later revealed what she would say to Zach if she met him again. “I would just ask him, ‘What we had – how real was it?’” she detailed.

“I still have very strong feelings towards him, and if someone was in there for me two days in, I’d be speaking to them and getting to know them, but I don’t think I’d go in for the kiss. So I’d just ask him, ‘How much did you really mean what you were saying? Did I get the wrong end of the stick?’” she added.

Molly concluded her thoughts on Zach by confirming what she would do if he left the villa single.

“I’d definitely chat to him. I just want to know more from him, get some answers,” she hoped.