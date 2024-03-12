Love Island’s Molly Marsh & Zachariah Noble announce split

Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble have gone their separate ways.

The couple, who met during last year’s series of Love Island and ended up coming in fourth place, have confirmed their split.

Explaining that the relationship ‘ended on good terms’, a rep for Molly and Zach shared details about the break-up.

In a statement released to The Sun, a rep for the couple revealed, “Love Island’s Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble have made the decision to end their relationship in the last week”.

“They both are still extremely close friends and will be supporting each other in their next ventures”.

“The relationship has ended on good terms for both of them, and they wish nothing but the best for one another”.

The statement goes on to say, “They have both said, ‘Relationships don’t need to always end sour and sometimes parting as friends with the best memories is the best thing for everybody’”.

Molly and Zachariah are yet to comment on their split publicly.

Many fans of the couple took to Zach’s most recent Instagram post to share their reactions to the split announcement.

One fan wrote, “Oh it’s confirmed. I hope you are good? The only way now is UP. You got this, don’t get the trolls and negativity get to you”.

“Glad to read that both of you ended on good terms and are still friends. Take care guys!”, penned a second fan.

Another commenter added, “Hopefully you and @mollygracemarsh are okay”.

During their time on Love Island, Molly had been dumped after former Love Islander Kady McDermott decided to couple up with Zachariah.

Shortly after, Molly returned to Casa Amor and continued her relationship with Zach.

After leaving the Love Island villa, the couple continued to date and Marsh got a tattoo dedicated to Zach in September of last year.

Unveiling a snap to her 656K Instagram followers at the time, Molly revealed that she got Noble’s star sign inked on her wrist, along with her own one.