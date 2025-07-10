Love Island’s Molly Marsh confirms split from Zachariah Noble

Molly Marsh has confirmed her split from Zachariah Noble.

The couple first met in 2023, when they met on the 10th series of Love Island. Molly and Zach later finished the show in fourth place.

In recent months, the TV stars had been facing speculation that they had ended their romance. Now, Molly has taken the opportunity to officially announce her breakup with Zachariah.

Last night, the 23-year-old took to her Instagram stories to release a brief statement on the matter.

“I just want to confirm the rumours. Myself and Zac have split up and are no longer together,” Molly wrote.

“We have parted ways as friends and thank you all for your love and support of our relationship over the past 2 years,” she added.

Zachariah has yet to share his own comments on his breakup with Molly.

This is not the first time that Molly and Zachariah have ended their romance. They first revealed that they were no longer together in March of last year, eight months after the Love Island final.

In a statement released to The Sun, a representative for the reality stars noted at the time that they were “still extremely close friends” and that they would be “supporting each other in their next ventures.”

It continued: “The relationship has ended on good terms for both of them, and they wish nothing but the best for one another.”

The statement added: “They have both said, ‘Relationships don’t need to always end sour and sometimes parting as friends with the best memories is the best thing for everybody.’”

However, two months later, Molly and Zachariah confirmed that they had rekindled their romance and were embarking on a trip to Australia for seven weeks.

Speaking to OK! last August, Molly revealed that the couple had chosen to move in together, and that it had changed their relationship.

“It’s the best thing Zach and I have ever done for our relationship. When you think about it, we fell in love in reverse. When we were on Love Island we lived together, really, then you go your separate ways and get to know each other more. It was completely backwards,” she detailed.