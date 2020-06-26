Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague shuts down pregnancy rumours

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague has shut down pregnancy rumours after an Instagram post led some fans to believe she was expecting.

The reality star was visiting a friend and their baby when she shared a photo of a Gucci baby shoe on her Instagram stories and captioned it, “Me as a mum.”

Some fans read into the photo a little too much and believed the 21-year-old was pregnant, however, she swiftly shut the speculation down.

Later that night, she shared a selfie where she looks less than impressed over the rumours, “Also guys I’m not pregnant.”

“Can’t believe so many of you think I’d announce a pregnancy with a story of a shoe tbh,” she added.

Molly-Mae has been in a relationship with Tommy Fury since they met on last summer’s Love Island. The couple recently moved into a brand new apartment in Cheshire. The stunning three bedroom home has a huge balcony, which is one of the main reasons they moved in.

Molly shared in a video, “When we first got Chai we said we needed somewhere with outdoor space. So we started hunting, came across this place and the viewing was just after he passed away…

“So we ended up coming with no intention of getting it because we didn’t need the outdoor space anymore but when we came here we absolutely loved it and I felt I just had to get out of the old apartment.”