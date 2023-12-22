Love Island’s Millie & Liam take relationship step after rekindling

Millie Court and Liam Reardon’s romance is continuing to blossom again!

The former Love Island stars famously won the series back in 2021, but sadly called time on their relationship in July of last year.

However, earlier this year, speculation began to mount that the former couple were back together. After dating in secret for almost six months, Millie finally confirmed in a YouTube video in August that she had rekindled her romance with Liam.

Now, as they prepare to close out the year of their reunion, the reality stars have revealed that they have taken a sweet step forward in their relationship.

Earlier today, Millie took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable snap of herself and Liam holding hands on the sofa, with a Christmas tree in the background.

“It’s a Welsh Christmas this year,” the 27-year-old hinted, announcing that she is spending the holidays with Liam’s family in Wales.

Credit: Millie Court Instagram

Millie and Liam have only recently started re-sharing glimpses of their relationship, one year on from their initial split.

Earlier this month, fashion influencer Millie dedicated a sweet Instagram post to her boyfriend as he treated her to a minibreak in Wales for her birthday.

“I’d like to say I’ve entered my wholesome era but we partied the night away before this. Best of both worlds with this one though, sometimes long walks in the country, sometimes party,” she teased, before adding sweetly: “Thanks for making my birthday special babe.”

After making their rekindling public, Millie and Liam spoke to MailOnline in August about what drew them back together.

“I think the break we had really helped a lot. I never felt like I never wanted to see her again,” Liam recalled.

“It didn't end sourly, it wasn't that kind of breakup. It was a decision that we needed a break,” Millie explained.