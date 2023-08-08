SHEmazing!
Love Island’s Millie Court admits reason behind secret Liam rekindling

Millie Court has opened up about her relationship with Liam Reardon!

The former Love Island champions, who won the show in 2021, got back together earlier this year after calling it quits in July 2022.

Since their rekindling, Millie and Liam have rarely appeared online or in public together.

However, Millie has now chosen to confirm that she has a boyfriend once again.

Last week, the 26-year-old appeared on best friend and housemate Chloe Burrow’s podcast, Chloe Vs The World.

During the interview, Millie confirmed that, after being spotted last month at the London premiere of Barbie with Liam, she did attend the red carpet with “my boyfriend”.

Following on from that revelation, Millie uploaded a ‘life update’ video to her YouTube channel over the weekend, during which she decided to address her relationship with Liam.

“Do we want to address the elephant in the room? Yeah, but not fully,” Millie chuckled.

“There’s been rumours about me and someone being together and it’s been a long time now – it’s been five or six months,” she recalled.

“We are enjoying our time together and that’s all I need to say right now,” Millie stated, before going on to express why she is keeping her romance private.

“I’m talking a bit in code, but I just don’t want to ruin it. I don’t care for other people’s opinions on it, I don’t care for it to be public,” she confessed.

“If I want to keep something private, for the time being… Don’t get me wrong guys, there might be a point where it does happen, but I don’t want to put time on it, I don’t want to put pressure on it. I don’t want anyone else involved, and we are honestly just having such an amazing time and I’ve really, really enjoyed these past five, six months,” she added.

“I just want to continue with how it is. We’ve managed to sort of keep it on the downlow for that long. You guys already know, you know!” Millie exclaimed in conclusion.

