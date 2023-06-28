Love Island’s Mehdi clears up how he feels about Whitney after exit

Mehdi Edno has been opening up about his time in the villa!

The Love Island star was surprisingly dumped from the series last night, alongside co-star Mal Nicol. The pair were voted the least favourite boy and least favourite girl by the general public, and were told to immediately say farewell to their castmates.

Viewers watched in shock as Mehdi’s partner Whitney Adebayo got emotional as the pair were forced to say their goodbyes to one another.

Credit: ITV

The two Islanders, who were coupled up for several weeks, had a rocky journey with their relationship but ultimately left things on good terms.

Now, following on from his departure from the villa, Mehdi has been speaking out about his time with Whitney.

In his exit interview with ITV after his stint on Love Island, the 26-year-old Frenchman was asked how he felt about his relationship with Whitney over the past few weeks.

“I’d say it was great,” he stated in response.

Credit: ITV

“We had ups and downs but if we focus on the ups they were so good,” Mehdi continued.

The model went on to say that he would not rule out reuniting with the 25-year-old entrepreneur again in the future. “Obviously it’s hard for me to leave now as we had something good going on but I’m hopeful we can make things work, for now she needs to live her experience to the fullest,” he insisted.

In his post-exit chat, Mehdi also admitted that he was tempted by another girl in the villa. "I did want to explore a connection with Leah, but I was always drawn back to Whitney," he confessed.

Credit: ITV

Mehdi’s exit from the villa now leaves Whitney alone as a single Islander. Co-star Mal’s departure means that her partner, Sammy Root, has also been left single, with the potential to reunite with his former partner Jess Harding.

You can catch all the action again tonight, when Love Island airs at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.