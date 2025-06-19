Love Island’s Malisha breaks her silence after sudden exit

Malisha has shared her real opinions on her Love Island experience!

During last night’s episode of the hit ITV reality show, it was announced that Malisha had been dumped from the series, after new bombshell Harrison chose to save Toni over her.

Now, in her first interview since her shocking exit, Malisha has broken her silence on her Love Island journey, including her drama-filled triangle with Dejon and Meg.

Speaking to the press, the 24-year-old revealed that she doesn’t regret chasing after Dejon, despite his ongoing connection with Meg.

"I don’t regret anything, I did what I needed to do as a bombshell. Sometimes the reactions were a bit uncalled for,” she argued.

"I did go into the first chat with an open mind and I said I don’t want to have any arguments. Then it just got heated. I’m not here for the drama… a lot of it was miscommunication,” Malisha detailed.

Credit: ITV

"Dejon was telling her one thing and telling me another. It was a mix up that wasn’t necessary. They act like they’re not closed, but they are closed off,” she added.

Recalling her thoughts as she prepared to leave the show, Malisha noted: "I thought, ‘You’re done, you’re getting dumped!’ I didn’t obviously know there’d be a shock reveal that someone else would be coming in and I would have a second chance.”

The bombshell also opened up about her opinion on new contestant Harrison, and whether or not he is a good match for Toni.

"He’s very good to look at, I feel like we had a lot of chemistry. Did he make the right choice? We’ll soon find out,” she teased.

“But I love Toni, she is an amazing girl. I feel like we have the same banter and the same fierceness about us. I love how real she is, she’s such a lovely girl. So, no hard feelings, no bad blood,” Malisha confirmed.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.