Love Island’s Malin Andersson shares her daughter’s unique name

Former Love Island star Malin Andersson gave birth to a beautiful baby girl last month on January 28, deciding to spend the following weeks away from the public eye.

Returning to social media on Tuesday night, the 29-year-old mum shared the first photo of her darling daughter, and announced her very unusual name.

“Here she is.. Meet XAYA. 28.01.22,” Malin wrote in the Instagram caption, revealing her baby girl’s unique moniker. According to babynameseasy.com, the name Xaya is a variant of the name Saya, and means ‘Shadow’.

It’s also believed to be derived from Hindu origins, and can also be a derivative for the number six.

Continuing in the caption, Malin said that herself and her partner Jared, “have been in the most beautiful, surreal baby bubble and so I took a month out to just focus on our family.”

Going on to talk about her labour experience, Malin said, “I ended up having an emergency c-section with her, they took her out of the same scar Consy came from.. that was a bittersweet experience for me which I needed to take in after.”

Three years ago, in January 2019, Malin's baby daughter Consy tragically died when she was just four-and-a-half weeks old. Consy was born seven weeks premature, and Malin documented her daughter's harrowing health battle every step on the way.

“I can’t even describe the amount of love she has given us, and how it feels to be a mum again – but to a healthy baby. I look at her and I have to pinch myself..” Malin lovingly added. “She’s the spit of her dad, and is covered in black thick hair (I’m jealous).”

“Thank-you for all of your messages, it’s been overwhelming – you guys have really followed my journey and I’m in awe of all of your support. We are sending you all so much love,” Malin sweetly concluded.

Of course it wasn’t long before Malin’s lovely announcement post was flooded with comments from friends, family and fans alike.

“Congratulations babe sending love,” wrote Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan.

“Congratulations, this is so beautiful I honestly feel so happy for you motherhood such a beautiful gift, enjoy every moment,” Safiyya Vorajee, mum to the late Azaylia Diamond Cain emotionally wrote.

“Soooo happy for you!!!!! Congrats!” body positive blogger Sarah Landry (@thebirdspapaya) excitedly commented.