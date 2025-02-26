Love Island’s Luca & Grace detail how death threats affected them

Luca Bish and Grace Jackson have been reflecting on the death threats they have received in recent years.

The Love Island stars shot to fame again by entering into a relationship on Love Island: All Stars. Grace and Luca were eventually declared as runners-up, with the viewers voting for Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen as their winners.

Now, as they continue their romance, Grace and Luca have admitted that the trolling they received did affect their mentality on the show.

Speaking on the Wednesdays podcast, Luca recalled how he missed his family “so much” during the series.

“When me and Scott [Thomas] had our row, as much as I was sorry to Tina [Stinnes] and I shouldn't have reacted in the way I did, all I thought about was the abuse my family were getting and how I couldn't speak to them because of what they've been through before,” he admitted, referring to his first Love Island stint in 2022.

“I was like, I've ruined it, they're gonna get so much stick. All I kept saying to production was, ‘I'm so scared for my family. I just want to speak to them to say that I’m fine. Whatever comes your way, do not worry, I’ll accept it,’” the 25-year-old shared.

“I was just scared for my mum and sister, because when you slip up in there, especially when you know you've done something wrong, you know how the public will perceive that,” Luca continued.

Grace then went on to agree: “I feel like they're 10 times harder on you, aren't they, the public? We know what it's like.”

Luca later detailed the extreme security threats that he experienced three years ago.

“There was a lot of stick last time, hate and death threats, which I think is nuts for a TV show. I know people get invested, but it's crazy. Like, saying they're going to chop my sister's head off and rape her, it was crazy,” he explained.

“The house got robbed. Smashed through the back when no one was there. That all just goes through your head when you're in there. This is why the first week, I was just so scared,” Luca concluded.