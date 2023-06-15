Love Island’s Liam Reardon breaks silence on cheating rumours

Liam Reardon has broken his silence on rumours surrounding his relationship with Millie Court.

The pair found love during the 2021 series of Love Island, and subsequently won the £50,000 winners' prize.

Fans of Millie and Liam were saddened last July when they confirmed that they were no longer together, almost one year after they won the hit series.

However, speculation has arisen in recent months that the stars have rekindled their romance, after being spotted on holiday together. Rumours have also been circulating that Liam previously cheated on Millie.

Credit: Millie Court Instagram

Now, Liam has taken the opportunity to address the ongoing speculation.

In an interview with MailOnline, the 23-year-old was asked about his relationship with Millie.

“There are a lot of rumours going around about me and Millie being back together… we are very good friends, we are very close friends… and we have been that way since the day we met,” he insisted.

“People can make their own assumptions and that's up to them, but I will leave you with the fact that we're really good friends. We are friends for now,” he teased.

Credit: Millie Court Instagram

“If we were ever to get back together in the future, then yes potentially we will share it with our fans, we will have to see,” he added.

Liam then went on to confront speculation about the reason behind their initial breakup.

“Myself and Millie faced a lot of criticism, especially myself, when we broke up certain things came out about me cheating, which was obviously not true. I have never cheated,” he stated.

Credit: Millie Court Instagram

“If people have something in their heads… you can't try and tell them otherwise, you just have to leave them to think what they think,” he admitted.

The reality star also confessed that being a "normal couple" was a struggle for him after Love Island.

“Dating in the public, in restaurants, or walking in the park is not easy because people know you and take photos. If you want to keep things private it is quite difficult,” he concluded.