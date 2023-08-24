Love Island’s Laura Anderson reveals honest pregnancy update

Laura Anderson has shared a big pregnancy update with her fans.

The former Love Island star is expecting her first child with ex-boyfriend and Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy.

As she prepares to welcome her baby girl into the world, Laura has shared an honest insight into her pregnancy experience lately.

Opening up on social media, the 34-year-old revealed she’s ‘trying to enjoy the calm’ before her bundle of joy is born.

Laura posted a video of herself bouncing on a birthing ball to her 1.5M Instagram followers and explained, “Hate this bloody ball & this tea tbh but I had a sweep today. Not something I thought I’d get but gave it a bash”.

“Thank you all for your messages, just giving those interested a lil update”.

“No doubt I’ll be quiet on here for a bit as life is sort of standing still atm”.

The former reality TV star closed off by admitting, “Trying to enjoy the calm but it’s hard”.

While Laura hasn’t shared her exact due date with the public, she previously revealed she was due to give birth in August.

Earlier in her pregnancy, Anderson was worried her little one would arrive early after a psychic told her there’s a chance she’d give birth six weeks earlier than expected.

She opened up about it to OK!, by saying, “I went and saw a psychic this week, who told me that my baby is going to come six weeks earlier than my due date, which is so strange because that's what I've been thinking all along”.

“I've had it in my head that I was going to have her early, but it's giving me pure anxiety because I am not ready”.