Love Island’s Laura Anderson reveals big milestone with first child

Laura Anderson has reached a huge milestone with her first child!

The former Love Island contestant welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Bonnie Rose, into the world earlier this month. Laura has noted that she will continue to co-parent her daughter with her ex-boyfriend and Bonnie’s father, Gary Lucy.

A few weeks on from her little one’s arrival on September 2, the Scottish reality star has now revealed that Bonnie’s birth has been officially registered.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 34-year-old posted a video montage of an abundance of snaps. The adorable images showcase Laura looking stunning in a monochrome skirt and blazer, as she gazes adoringly at her newborn.

“Bonnie [Rose] has officially been registered,” Laura exclaimed in the caption of her post.

The proud mum also went on to ensure that ex-boyfriend Gary was included in the process, as she penned: “Mummy & Daddy love you so much.”

Many of Laura’s 1.5M followers have since taken to the comments section of her post to congratulate her on the lovely milestone.

“Aww such a nice Scottish name. You look fab! X” one fan praised.

“Congratulations, she looks so much like her daddy in these pictures his mini me x,” another replied.

“Congratulations to you both, wishing you all a happy journey,” a third fan added.

Laura’s heartwarming update comes just one week after her admission that she has been struggling with her postpartum recovery.

The Celebs Go Dating star, who described her labour journey as “pretty scary” after suffering a hemorrhage, confessed on Instagram: “Post Partum is without a doubt the hardest part of pregnancy in my opinion.”

“Hats off to all the mummas and supportive fathers out there, I actually think there should be some emotional support for partners after birth too,” Laura added at the time.