Love Island’s Laura Anderson marks first anniversary with new partner

Laura Anderson is celebrating her first anniversary!

Yesterday (June 16), the former Love Island finalist marked one year of dating with her boyfriend, footballer Clark Robertson.

The couple, who confirmed their relationship for the first time in October 2024, share three children between them. Laura is a mum to her two-year-old daughter Bonnie, whom she welcomed with her ex-boyfriend Gary Lucy. Meanwhile, Clark is a dad to two little ones from a previous relationship.

Now, in honour of their special milestone, Laura has been expressing her adoration for her partner!

Last night, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to post several snaps from their recent date night at a restaurant.

“Celebrating our 1 year anniversary,” Laura gushed in the caption of her post.

“Our love story is like no other, most of which we do not share. Your modesty for a hot man is unmatched as is your devotion as a father,” she exclaimed.

“Thank you for being yourself, thank you for being a role model to Bonnie and thank you for always closing the fridge door behind me,” the reality star continued.

Laura concluded her caption by teasing: “Love always your wee f***er X.”

Last month, Laura took the opportunity to open up about her relationship with Clark.

Speaking to Heat, the TV star was asked if she is “manifesting” anything for the future, to which she replied: “A massive engagement ring! I just want what everybody wants, it would be nice to be married.”

“We both said that we wanted to meet somebody who already had kids. When you put your children first you hope that the next person you meet understands that. We both said on the first date that we wanted more children but not right now,” Laura confirmed.

“Bonnie’s a lot to handle and we’ve just started our new life together, so we’ll give it a little bit of time before we jump into that – with a ring first!” she added.