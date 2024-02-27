Love Island’s Kendall Rae Knight reflects on pregnancy with first child

Kendall Rae Knight has been looking back on her pregnancy!

The former Love Island star is currently weeks away from welcoming her first child, a baby boy, with her boyfriend Andrew Hughes.

Ahead of giving birth to her son, Kendall has now shared a heartwarming reflection on her pregnancy.

Last night, the 32-year-old treated her fanbase to a collection of Polaroid pictures of her blossoming bump, each one taken at 4 week intervals throughout her pregnancy.

“My most treasured transformation,” Kendall sweetly penned in the caption of her post.

Following the stunning reveal, many of the reality star’s 745K followers have been taking to her comments section to express their delight.

“What great photos to remember your pregnancy by – looking fantastic right throughout,” one fan gushed.

“Isn’t a woman’s body just the most incredible thing,” another praised.

“Beautiful photos! Your smile is so full of happiness!” a third fan exclaimed.

On September 10 of last year, Kendall – who appeared on Love Island in 2018 – and her partner Andrew announced that they were expecting their first child together.

At the time, the thrilled parents-to-be revealed a photo of themselves on holiday, holding up a strip of sonogram snaps and showcasing Kendall’s growing bump.

“Mummy & Daddy. After 5 amazing years together we couldn’t be happier to say WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!” they wrote in their caption.

One month later, Kendall and Andrew posted a gender reveal video, showcasing them discovering that they are expecting a baby boy.

In October, Kendall previously opened up about how much she has enjoyed her first pregnancy.

In a message to Instagram, she detailed: “I don’t know if anyone else is the same but my mood and hormones through my pregnancy have been amazing, I’ve been on cloud 9 throughout and I wish it could stay like this forever.”

Kendall added: “It’s like nothing can burst my bubble and I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. (The only rubbish part has been the sickness but I’ve still not let it get to me.)”