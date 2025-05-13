Love Island’s Kendall Rae Knight confirms engagement to partner Andrew

Kendall Rae Knight is about to tie the knot!

The former Love Island star has announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Andrew Hughes.

The couple, who have been in a relationship since 2019, are also parents to their one-year-old son Cooper.

Kendall recently took to social media to announce the wonderful news of her engagement.

On her Instagram page, the 33-year-old chose to post several snaps from the moment that Andrew got down on one knee, during a romantic meal at a balcony restaurant in Dubai. The images also gave fans a glimpse at Kendall’s stunning diamond engagement ring.

In her caption, Kendall simply penned: “10.05.25 YES YES YES to the love of my life!”

Following her exciting news, many of Kendall’s fellow Love Island stars have since been sending her their well-wishes.

“Oh huni!!!!! You found your happily ever after and made a beautiful family together. I couldn’t be happier for you. Congratulations to the most stunning bride to be inside and out,” Laura Anderson replied.

“Omg congratulations gorgeous girl I am soooooo happy for you!!!!” Shaughna Phillips commented.

“Congratulations beautiful so happy for you xxxx,” Hayley Hughes added.

On her Instagram stories, Kendall shared a further insight into the moments before her engagement, as she admitted she had no idea that Andrew was about to propose.

“Just me thinking I'm on my way to the new restaurant Cullinan in Dubai… Little did I know Andrew and Cooper had been sneaking around planning something else,” the reality star gushed alongside a clip of her walking.

She also wrote: “How did I get this lucky? Still in shock. This man never fails to amaze me, it feels like a dream.”

Kendall and footballer Andrew first met in January 2019, seven months after she left the Love Island villa. The pair subsequently went public with their romance in October of that same year.

In March of last year, Kendall and Andrew became parents for the first time with the birth of their son, Cooper.