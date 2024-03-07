Love Island’s Kendall Rae Knight announces birth of first child

The Love Island family has grown once again!

Kendall Rae Knight has announced the birth of her first child, along with her boyfriend Andrew Hughes.

Kendall, who is best known for appearing in the fourth series of the hit ITV show, is now a mum to a beautiful baby boy.

The 32-year-old reality star recently took to social media to reveal her exciting news. On Instagram, Kendall and Andrew jointly shared heartwarming images of themselves with their bundle of joy at the hospital.

In the caption of the post, the couple revealed the unique name they chose for their son by writing, “Cooper Cole Hughes. 04/03/24”.

Many famous faces flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for the new parents.

Former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan penned, “Congratulations Kendall and Andrew, beautiful boy x so happy for you both xxx”.

“Oh amazing, congratulations to you both xxxx”, said Corrie star Lucy Fallon.

Former Love Islander Rosie Anna Williams added, “Awe Kendall! Congratulations beautiful! He’s absolutely perfect. Sending love to your new family”.

Kendall and footballer Andrew first met in January 2019, just seven months after she left Love Island. The couple went public with their romance in October of that year.

On September 10 of last year, Kendall and Andrew announced on social media that they were expecting their first child together.

At the time, the expectant parents posted a photo of themselves on holiday, holding up a strip of sonogram snaps and revealing Kendall’s bare, blossoming bump.

“Mummy & Daddy,” they gushed in the caption of their post, before adding: “After 5 amazing years together we couldn’t be happier to say WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!”

One month later, on October 29, Kendall and Andrew chose to share that they were expecting a son.

To reveal the gender of their little one, the happy couple decided to release a video of the moment they discovered the news. In the sweet clip, Kendall and Andrew can be seen opening an envelope together, which contained a piece of paper with the words: “It’s a baby boy x”.