Love Island’s Kai & Sanam share honeymoon glimpse after getting married

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan are enjoying their newlywed bubble!

Earlier this month, the former Love Island winners tied the knot during a romantic ceremony in Essex. Kai and Sanam fell in love during – and later won – the ninth series of Love Island in early 2023, and subsequently went on to get engaged last April.

Now, two weeks on from their nuptials, the happy couple have been reflecting on their incredible honeymoon in Bali.

Earlier today, Kai and Sanam took to Instagram to upload a video montage of themselves enjoying water activities, singing karaoke, and hiking up a volcano to watch a sunrise.

“And just like that it’s all come to an end and back to reality we go!” the newlyweds penned in their joint post, before going on to praise their fanbase for their support during their wedding.

“Just want to say a big thank you to everyone that wished us well & congratulated us during this time. Your support and beautiful messages never go a miss and we appreciate everyone who has shared our journey with us,” Kai and Sanam gushed.

“Back to work I go but Kai is still on summer holidays!” the reality stars added.

Following their adorable update, many fans of Kai and Sanam have since been taking to their comments section to express their continued well-wishes.

“Best way to honeymoon is to have fun and go on adventures! And it looks like that’s exactly what you’ve done!” one follower replied.

“This looks as perfect as you two are together,” another agreed.

“Hope you had the best time,” a third fan commented.

On August 2, one day after their nuptials, Kai and Sanam delighted their followers when they released a first look at their wedding photos.

At the time, the TV stars took to Instagram to unveil three stunning snaps of the happy couple together, including one of Kai sweeping his new bride up into a kiss.

“Mr and Mrs Fagan forever and always 01/08/2025,” they wrote alongside the images.