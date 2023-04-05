Love Island’s Jessie reveals if she wants to live in Australia with Will

Jessie Wynter has been revealing all about her future!

The Australian Love Island star has been settling into life in the UK following her departure from the villa with boyfriend Will Young.

Fans have been wondering how the lovebirds will be able to make their relationship work, with their homelands being on opposite sides of the world.

Now, Jessie has finally been sharing the new couple’s plans for their life together.

The 26-year-old recently spoke to OK!, and in the interview, Jessie was asked if she intends to move to England permanently and live with Will.

The personal trainer confirmed that she will soon be heading home to Australia to "swap over her suitcase" and renew her visa, but added that she fully intends to return to the UK.

"The plan is to come back to the UK for the long term. I love it here and I haven't experienced the warmer weather yet, so I'm not going back to Australia before I get some sunshine," she teased.

Jessie went on to explain that living in the UK for the first time has been a strange experience for her. "This is my first time proper in the UK. It's just so weird, I was saying to Will that usually people plan it when they move to a different country but I've just kind of ended up here,” she detailed. However, the Aussie added that living in England definitely “feels like home” to her.

Jessie and Will have been living with his parents for the time being, to coincide with Will’s job as a farmer. Jessie couldn’t help but gush about her boyfriend’s family in her interview.

"Now I'm living on the farm, I'm really close with Will's mum, because she's only got two sons,” she shared. "Will's dad always tells me 'it's so nice having a girl around'."

Lastly, Jessie noted that living on a separate property on the farmland would be “ideal” for the pair. "I think we would miss the family too much if we were too far away. But the both of us don't know too much about London, so we kind of need to sit down and have a look at what's actually going to work for us," she said.