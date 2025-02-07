Love Island’s Jessica Hayes splits from fiancé months after giving birth

Love Island fans have been reacting to the heartbreaking end of another romance.

Jessica Hayes, who won the first series of Love Island in 2015, has announced the end of her engagement to her fiancé Zeb. The couple had been in a relationship since 2021.

The news of their split comes less than a year after they welcomed their first child together. In April of last year, Jessica gave birth to their daughter Zendaya, affectionately nicknamed Zenny.

The reality star is also a mum to her four-year-old Presley from a former relationship, and has previously endured two devastating miscarriages.

Last night, Jessica took to social media to share that she is starting a new life with her two young children.

The 31-year-old chose to post a video montage of herself with her two little ones, moving into their new home.

Captioning the video as a “life update”, Jessica went on to write: “POV- Starting over with your babies trusting in the universe that everything will be ok”.

Following her bittersweet life update, many of Jessica’s fans have been taking to her comments section to extend their support.

“It always works out, congratulations on your new home x,” one fan replied.

“You’ve got this babe, one strong mama,” another added.

“You & the babies will be great Jess, all will turn out amazing,” a third fan agreed.

Credit: Jessica Hayes / Instagram

The end of Jessica and Zeb’s relationship comes just 10 months after they welcomed their baby daughter.

In an interview with OK! after Zendaya’s birth, Jessica explained that her now-ex fiancé initially chose their baby’s name.

"I’ve just been calling her Zenny because I think it’s really cute. My partner Zeb really liked the name Zendaya when I was pregnant but I prefer it shortened – I’ve never heard of the name Zenny before so I like that it’s unique. We had that name planned for a while before she arrived and she suits it,” she detailed at the time.