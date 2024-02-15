Love Island’s Jessica Hayes announces gender of baby in cute way

Jessica Hayes has announced her baby’s gender in a very sweet way.

The former Love Island star, who appeared in the villa back in 2015 and won the show, announced the wonderful news that she’s expecting another little one in December of last year.

Now, Jessica has revealed the gender of her new addition in a sweet video with the help of her son Presley.

Hayes shared the adorable footage to her 351K Instagram followers and revealed she didn’t have a ‘fancy gender reveal’.

In the clip, her son can be seen holding a bunch of flowers along with a bunny rabbit soft toy with the sound of his little sibling’s heartbeat added to it.

After Jessica says, “We had our scan today, didn’t we? And Presley is going to have a…”, Presley reveals that he’s going to have a baby sister.

He then proudly showcased the sound of her heartbeat in the teddy to the camera amid his excitement.

The former reality star captioned the heartwarming post, “No fancy gender reveal but as requested from you guys…Presley wanted to let you know”.

“The best valentines ever. So precious”, she sweetly added before admitting, “Darling your going to be the best big brother in the world !!”.

Many famous faces and loved ones flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Jess after her wonderful announcement.

Former Love Island star Cally Jane Beech wrote, “awww congrats bbe love this x”.

“Ohh bless him. Congratulations both of you”, said former Love Islander Emma Woodhams.

Reality star Cassie Rowan penned, “This is beautiful! Congratulations xxx”.

Jessica announced she was expecting another child in December with a cute video that shows her blossoming baby bump, as well as sweet moments with her son.

At the time, she revealed, “Going into 2024 with the best gift ever. I think you all probably know what this means to me and how much I adore being a mum”.

“Truly blessed. Excited for our future and to watch my darlings grow up together”.

Jessica is already mum to a six-year-old son named Presley. She also suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in April 2023.