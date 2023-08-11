Love Island’s Jess admits she put on a ‘brave front’ in the villa

Jess Harding and Sammy Root have been opening up about their time in the villa!

The Love Island couple claimed victory last week when they won the show’s tenth series, beating runners-up Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki to the £50K prize.

Now, almost two weeks after their win, Jess and Sammy have been recalling how they fared with life in the villa.

Earlier today, the winners appeared on ITV’s Lorraine for the first time and spoke to guest presenter Christine Lampard. In their interview, Jess and Sammy were asked about the turbulent Casa Amor week, during which Sammy kissed two girls and Jess was left single.

“No one has a perfect love story,” Jess admitted in response.

“I think the excitement of Casa Amor, going to another villa and having a bit of time away, it’s exciting but then I actually deeped it and knowing that you were single, and knowing that full well you were going to couple up with someone else, it was kind of a bit disheartening,” the 22-year-old continued.

Credit: ITV

The reality star then went on to admit that she had to put on a ‘brave front’ when she returned from Casa Amor.

“I tried and I knew what I wanted and that’s why I came back on my own. I was just true to myself. I can accept rejection, you know – obviously even though you were coupled up with Amber, which you had to, I kind of prepared myself for the worst. So, yeah, I put on a brave front,” she added.

Lastly, Sammy was asked if Jess’ loved ones have given him the seal of approval. Hesitations about the couple’s connection were previously revealed when Jess’ parents visited the Love Island villa.

“I’ve finally got the green light. I said to Jess, ‘I completely understand it’, having to watch the show and being a protective mum, which I’m sure every mother is, I completely understood it but I had to prove myself to get the green, but I did it in the end,” the 22-year-old confirmed.