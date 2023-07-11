Love Island’s Jack Fincham teases if he would return to the villa

Jack Fincham has revealed if he would go back into the Love Island villa!

Jack and fellow star Dani Dyer won the hearts of viewers during the summer 2018 season. The pair later went on to win the hit ITV show, but sadly announced their split in March 2019.

Since his breakup, Jack has entered into a few relationships, and became a father for the first time with the birth of baby girl Blossom in January 2020.

The reality star went public with his romance with new girlfriend Jodie Ella back in May.

Credit: Jack Fincham Instagram

Now, two months on from revealing his new relationship, the 32-year-old has confirmed that the romance has come to an end.

In an interview with The Sun, Jack described himself as “so single it hurts”.

Jack then went on to tease that he would be willing to go back into the iconic Love Island villa. Last year, 2018 star Adam Collard made an explosive return to the show, and fans were shocked once again when series two contestant Kady McDermott made a comeback for this summer’s season.

Credit: ITV

“Oh yeah of course I'd go back on the show,” Jack confirmed. “I'd love to. It's like a perfect environment to meet someone.”

“You haven't got to worry about your phone or going to work or cooking! I'm not just trying to get out of work but yeah, I'd go back on the show in a heartbeat,” he hinted, adding that he is “ready to find someone”.

However, Jack went on to conclude that since his stint on Love Island, it can be difficult to know who is genuine with him.

Credit: Jack Fincham Instagram

“Does someone just want to be with me because I’ve been on telly and have a blue tick? It’s hard to know sometimes,” he confessed.

“That’s with everyone though – you come out of that show and everyone wants to be your mate and your phone doesn’t stop ringing and then sometimes you lose touch with a lot of the old mates you thought would always be there,” he added.