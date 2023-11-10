Love Island’s Jack Fincham breaks silence on his drug addiction

Jack Fincham has spoken out for the first time ever about his battle with drug addiction.

The former Love Island champion, who won the show back in 2018 with his then-girlfriend Dani Dyer, has struggled with addiction since coming out of the villa.

Two years after winning the hit ITV series, Jack was admitted to a rehab facility in November 2020. Now, for the first time, the reality star has chosen to open up about his struggles with drugs.

In an interview with The Sun, Jack recalled that he was using class A drugs such as cocaine, as well as taking at least 30 diazepam pills a day, to cope with anxiety surrounding his fame.

Reflecting on the moment he was taken to rehab, Jack explained: “The night before I went to rehab, I'd been out and taken a load of sleeping and anti-anxiety tablets. I didn't know who I was or what I was doing. I didn't even know I was going to rehab.”

Jack went on to state that he never “questioned it” when his mother told him to pack his bags.

"I got in the car with my agent and I still wasn't asking where he was taking me. I was just out of it and didn't have any idea what was going on,” he detailed.

"We drove to rehab and when we arrived he said, ‘This is where you're going', but he didn't say the word 'rehab' and so off I went. I got in there and then realised, ‘S***, I'm not coming out of here now.’”

After numerous incidents with drug driving, Jack is now on the path of sobriety and has been clean since August. In his interview, the former Celebs Go Dating star confessed that his addiction was nearly fatal.

"Death was on the cards for me, it was imminent. If I had carried on how I was, even up to six months ago, I would definitely be dead. Without a shadow of a doubt,” he noted, concluding that he was in a “vicious cycle”.