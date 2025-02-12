Love Island’s Jack Fincham admits he lost £1m in gambling addiction

Jack Fincham has uncovered the shocking extent of his battle with addiction.

The former Love Island star, who won the hit show in 2018 with Dani Dyer, has recently opened up about his struggles with alcohol, drugs and gambling.

Amid his ongoing sobriety since Christmas Day, Jack has now been reflecting on the lowest moments of his addictions.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, the 32-year-old admitted that he has been battling with his drink and drug addictions for the past 14 years.

“I always thought it wasn't a problem because I'd have a few days off in between. But I then discovered another drug, an anti-anxiety drug and I became physically addicted to it and went to rehab,” Jack recalled.

“My family and my relationship with Chloe [Brockett], they are all so supportive, but how many more times can they say, ‘It's okay now, we'll get through this?’ It got to the point where there was nothing to salvage,” he confessed.

“I would be drinking and I wouldn't be in my right mind so I convinced myself, I'll go and win £100,000 today on Blackjack today – it was never going to happen. This was only ever when I was intoxicated. I was doing £40,000 days,” he revealed, adding: “I've wasted very close to £1million.”

Jack then went on to state that his problems with addiction began years before he became famous on Love Island.

“No matter how I ended up with money, this would have happened regardless, no matter what the scenario was. Having money in abundance quite quickly accelerated it but this would have happened anyway,” he explained.

Insisting that he wants to “confront these issues head on”, Jack continued: “The reason [sobriety] is gonna stick now is because there's nothing more to salvage. I'm on my last chances, there's no going back now. I'm at the lowest I've ever been in every way.”

Praising his partner, former TOWIE star Chloe, Jack concluded: “I want to get married and buy a farm and I see that with her […] I'm willing to put the work in now and change this narrative and build a future for me and Chloe.”