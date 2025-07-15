Love Island’s Indiyah Polack opens up about relationship with Dami

Indiyah Polack has shared an insight into her relationship with Dami Hope.

The former Love Island finalists have been in a relationship since 2022, when they first met and started dating during the show’s eighth series.

Now, as she marks her three year anniversary with Dami, Indiyah has been opening up about their romance so far.

In conversation with OK!, the 26-year-old was asked about the key to making their relationship work.

“As cliché as it sounds, you have to tune in to each other and block out outside noise. Talk things through together – or with a therapist if you need. Keep your heads on straight, be open and honest, and ignore the opinions flying around,” she explained.

The reality star was then quizzed about one thing that the public will “often misunderstand” about the couple.

“People forget we’re human. Three years ago we didn’t even know each other existed, so we’re still learning each other’s morals and quirks. Those are normal relationship trials, just amplified in public,” Indiyah detailed.

Elsewhere in her interview, the Aftersun panelist also addressed if she would like to marry and start a family with Dami any time soon.

“Of course! I want the ring and a wedding but kids aren’t on the agenda yet – I’d rather do pets first. It’s me and my cat Ackee against the world right now!” she teased.

“Dami went to Glastonbury and came home to find out he was a dad to Ackee, and he’s sticking around for it,” Indiyah detailed further.

Noting how her life has changed since she left the Love Island villa three years ago, Indiyah added: “I went in as a normal girl working retail, from a tight‑knit family, then got dropped into this fast‑paced industry. It was hard to navigate – only now, three years in, do I feel I’ve really found my feet. God works in mysterious ways!”