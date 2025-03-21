Love Island’s Indiyah Polack gets candid about health diagnosis

Indiyah Polack has revealed that she has been diagnosed with a health condition.

Indiyah initially shot to fame on the eighth season of Love Island in 2022, and finished the series in third place with her partner, Dami Hope.

Now, for the first time, the TV star has chosen to open up about her health, and has shared her new diagnosis.

In an interview on Capital Xtra’s Hot Girl Talks, the 26-year-old began by admitting that "there’s a lot of things that have happened with me mentally.”

"As a black woman, I had been shy to disclose. So recently, I have been diagnosed with ADHD. And that was something I was very up in the air about talking about,” Indiyah revealed.

According to the NHS, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is "a condition that affects people's behaviour. People with ADHD can seem restless, may have trouble concentrating and may act on impulse."

Elsewhere in her conversation, Indiyah went on to detail the reason why she felt hesitant to speak out about her diagnosis.

"Because I didn’t want that to be a factor of my career, or the factor of whether I get booked for jobs, or just a factor in everything,” she explained.

"Because I feel like being a black woman, we have a lot of things already against us. So, to go and chuck in another thing, it is just something I’d rather not tell them about,” the reality star confessed.

Indiyah later noted that her ADHD diagnosis “made a lot of things clearer” about why “certain things happened” in her past.

"I started seeing things happening in my adult life, even in this industry, that affected me, and I was like, ‘Oh that happened in secondary school.’ So, I feel it’s more of an understanding, but I think it’s sort of checking into your mental health, finding out if there is something wrong or if you’re not feeling okay,” Indiyah concluded.