SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Love Island’s Indiyah & Dami announce exciting relationship news

by

Exciting times are ahead for Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope.

The Love Island finalists who came third in the 2022 season of the dating show have announced the huge step the pair are taking in their relationship. 

Indiyah spoke to MailOnline to reveal that she and Dami are moving in together- how exciting for the couple! 

With the festive season fast approaching, the 23-year-old also shared how excited the couple were to start their own Christmas traditions once they settle in.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Indiyah (@indiyahhp)

“We're moving in together in a couple weeks!”, Polack exclaimed. “So we're both looking forward to moving in and getting ready for Christmas actually, it'll be our first one together”.

“I've made a whole list of Christmas traditions, we're gonna go to the Christmas Markets, we're gonna do the dinner, I've made a whole list of things”.

Indiyah continued, “We're gonna be super extra for Christmas”. We can’t wait to see what decor the couple have in mind to get their home looking ready for Christmas.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Indiyah (@indiyahhp)

Until they get to move in together, the reality TV star explained how important it is for their relationship that they make an effort to spend time together. 

“We try to keep one day a week free for one another. It's quite easy to get caught up and not enjoy that quality time, but because our jobs are so similar we can balance it”.

With their busy working schedules, including Indiyah being Boots’ Beauty Ambassador and Pretty Little Thing’s Marketplace Ambassador, it’s sweet to see the pair finding time for just the two of them.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.