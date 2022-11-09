Love Island’s Indiyah & Dami announce exciting relationship news

Exciting times are ahead for Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope.

The Love Island finalists who came third in the 2022 season of the dating show have announced the huge step the pair are taking in their relationship.

Indiyah spoke to MailOnline to reveal that she and Dami are moving in together- how exciting for the couple!

With the festive season fast approaching, the 23-year-old also shared how excited the couple were to start their own Christmas traditions once they settle in.

“We're moving in together in a couple weeks!”, Polack exclaimed. “So we're both looking forward to moving in and getting ready for Christmas actually, it'll be our first one together”.

“I've made a whole list of Christmas traditions, we're gonna go to the Christmas Markets, we're gonna do the dinner, I've made a whole list of things”.

Indiyah continued, “We're gonna be super extra for Christmas”. We can’t wait to see what decor the couple have in mind to get their home looking ready for Christmas.

Until they get to move in together, the reality TV star explained how important it is for their relationship that they make an effort to spend time together.

“We try to keep one day a week free for one another. It's quite easy to get caught up and not enjoy that quality time, but because our jobs are so similar we can balance it”.

With their busy working schedules, including Indiyah being Boots’ Beauty Ambassador and Pretty Little Thing’s Marketplace Ambassador, it’s sweet to see the pair finding time for just the two of them.