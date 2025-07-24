Love Island’s Harrison teases next steps with Lauren after leaving villa

Harrison Solomon has confirmed if he will be staying in the UK after his Love Island departure.

Last week, the reality star shocked viewers when he chose to leave the hit ITV show, 24 hours after his on-again-off-again partner Lauren Wood was dumped from the villa.

The couple were embroiled in a dramatic love triangle with Toni Laites during their time on the show, with domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid even calling out Harrison’s behaviour towards both women.

Now, as he adjusts to life after Love Island, Harrison has confirmed if he will be moving back to the United States, as he had been based in Miami, Florida.

Speaking to OK!, the 22-year-old was asked where he stands with his future in the UK.

“As it stands, I’m not going back to America. Coming off Love Island, I want to be around people who love and support me — my family, my friends… and Lauren,” he revealed.

Lauren then went on to reflect on how her feelings for Harrison first developed in the villa.

“I knew I was going in for Harrison. He’s 100% my type. As cringe as it sounds, he’s my type to a T. But I didn’t expect the connection to be so instant,” the 26-year-old admitted.

Harrison agreed: “As soon as I saw her, I got this giddy feeling. I fancied her straight away, and the more we talked, the more we realised how much we had in common. It just flowed.”

Harrison, who was still officially coupled up with Toni at the time of his departure, was also quizzed about his decision to leave for Lauren.

“People said I shouldn’t leave, but I knew I had to. That day without her made me realise what I wanted. It wasn’t a good 24 hours. I just sat and reflected. I went in to find something real, and I knew that was Lauren,” he shared.

Hinting about his future with Lauren, he added: “She spoke to my whole family. We’ll get to boyfriend and girlfriend status in the near future. She wants me to pop the question now.”