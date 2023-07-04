Love Island’s Georgia Steel reveals if she’d go back in the villa

Georgia Steel has been reflecting on her time in Love Island.

The 25-year-old appeared in the villa during the fourth series back in 2018 and has now revealed whether she’d go back on the show.

After seeing her pal Kady McDermott return to the villa in a shocking twist of events, Georgia divulges if she’d do the same thing.

Credit: Georgia Steel Instagram

Speaking to Closer, Georgia admitted, “ And you know what? If I was completely single and had the potential of meeting a life partner, then I’d go back – why not?”.

“When I was 19, I went in there for fun – I was young, like Kady was. I’ve definitely changed! Who hasn’t changed from 19 to 25?”.

Steel went on to say, “Now I’m older and I don’t want to be wasting my time so I would go in with a serious head on my shoulders”.

“I’ve changed so much that people would be like, ‘Is that Georgia?’”.

Credit: Georgia Steel Instagram

The former reality TV star then revealed she understands why Kady decided to head back on Love Island.

“Kady and I went into Love Island at the same age. She was about 20 and you don’t really know what guy is right for you”.

“I think she’ll have a more narrow-minded idea of what she needs and hopefully she finds the right one”.

Sharing details on her own current love life, Georgia said, “I want the next thing to be it. I’m completely and utterly single! I’m done having boyfriends now – I feel ready to settle down”.

Credit: Georgia Steel Instagram

Georgia thought back to her own mistakes when she left Love Island and gave advice for when the islanders eventually leave the show.

“My mistake was jumping too quickly and just not processing everything I’d been through. I made choices that maybe weren’t the best for my future at the time”.

“That would be my main advice – go home, collect your thoughts, get your feet back on the ground and give yourself a week with your family to process what you’ve been through, and then think about what you really want to do”.